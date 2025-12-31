<p>Lucknow: Ten members of the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) were arrested for allegedly distributing swords among the people in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ghaziabad">Ghaziabad</a> town on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the police sources, cases were also lodged against the outfit’s president Pinki Chowdhary and over two dozen unidentified persons.</p> .Bajrang Dal members assault Muslim youths over attending Hindu girl’s birthday party.<p>A police official in Ghaziabad said that the police had received information that swords were distributed by the Hindu Raksha Dal workers at Shalimar Garden locality in Ghaziabad.</p><p> A police team was rushed there and ten members of the outfit were arrested. Several swords were also seized from the spot.</p><p>Those arrested told the cops that the swords were given to them by Chowdhary to distribute among the people.</p><p>A video showing some saffron clad youths brandishing the swords also went viral on social media platforms. The youths were also heard raising ‘anti-Muslim’ slogans.</p> .<p>The saffron workers said that the swords were being distributed to enable the Hindus to protect themselves from ‘attacks’ from the other community.</p><p>Police said that efforts were on to identify all those who were present there with the help of CCTV footage. ‘’Strict action will be ensured against all these people,’’ a senior police official said in Ghaziabad.</p><p>Meanwhile controversial seer Yati Narsimhananda supported Chowdhary and said that the swords were for ‘self-protection’. Narsimhananda is facing cases including those of hate speech.</p>