What works for the FIRE model of retirement

Deciding when to retire is a difficult choice for all of us. The first step to achieving financial independence is to track your spending and understand where the money is going. This can help you cut down on unnecessary expenses and help you save more. This does not mean that you have to be a miser and lead a frugal life. For example, instead of buying a new or fancy car because your neighbour has a swanky car you can buy a used car. Buy a mobile handset or a watch based on their utility value not to make a fashion statement. The sooner you start investing the better because you are giving money more time to grow. When you save more you can invest more in assets that can generate income during your retirement phase. Also, make sure that you choose your investments based on your risk tolerance & time horizon. On the income side, you can increase your income post-retirement by hustling or doing part-time work.