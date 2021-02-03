Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon?

Who is Andy Jassy, the next CEO of Amazon replacing Jeff Bezos?

  • Feb 03 2021, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 07:39 ist
Andy Jassy, CEO Amazon Web Services. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) chief Andy Jassy will replace billionaire founder Jeff Bezos as Amazon.com's next chief executive officer.

Here's what we know about the incoming CEO:

Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and has a MBA from Harvard Business School.

"I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday," Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast in September. "No, I didn't know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday."

Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and is the father of two children. He is also a self-proclaimed sports and music fan.

In 2006, Jassy founded Amazon's AWS, Amazon's cloud service platform used by millions of businesses across the world. The service competes with Microsoft Corp's Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud.

Jassy has occasionally spoken out on social issues, tweeting about the need for police accountability after Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was slain in her home by white policemen during a botched raid, and in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Amazon on Tuesday reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time and also announced that Jassy will replace Bezos.

