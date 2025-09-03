<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that wide- ranging reforms approved by the GST Council will improve lives of citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses.</p><p>In a post on X, he said the Union government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy.</p>.<p>He added, "Glad to state that the GST Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts &amp; reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth."</p><p>Modi noted that he had spoken about his government's intention to bring the next-generation reforms in GST during his Independence Day speech.</p>.GST rate cut on most common man’s items; new rates to be effective from Sept 22.<p>The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.</p><p>Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, said that all states were on board for the rate rationalisation, and it was a consensus-based decision.</p><p>The rationalisation is expected to bring relief to people, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that individual life insurance and health policies will be exempt from GST.</p>