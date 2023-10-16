No child sexual abuse content found, says YouTube in reply to govt notice

In a statement, YouTube spokesperson said: 'We have a long history of successfully fighting child exploitation on YouTube. Based on multiple thorough investigations, we did not detect CSAM on our platform, nor did we receive examples or evidence of CSAM on YouTube from regulators.' The video platform owned by Google further said that 'no form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube, and we will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content.'

'We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM),' the YouTube spokesperson added in an e-mailed statement.