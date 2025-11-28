<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> said Friday he was 'not in a hurry' to take over from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> as the chief minister even as both of them are anticipating a call from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command to settle the matter. </p><p>“I'm not in a hurry...not hurrying anything. My party will make a decision,” Shivakumar told reporters here. “We'll go to Delhi whenever they call us.”</p><p>Shivakumar described Delhi as “our temple” and said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/power-tussle-siddaramaiah-d-k-shivakumar-camps-prepare-charge-sheets-ahead-of-meeting-with-mallikarjun-kharge-3812721">high command “always” provides guidance</a>. “We may rule here, but nothing [goes] without Delhi,” he said. </p>.Power tussle: DK Shivakumar reaches out to CM loyalist Satish Jarkiholi in key late-night meet.<p>Shivakumar has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/if-cheated-will-teach-big-lesson-vokkaligara-sangha-warns-congress-seeks-cm-post-for-dk-shivakumar-3812167">received support from top Vokkaliga pontiffs</a> Nirmalanandanatha Swami and Nanjavadhoota Swami as well as the Vokkaligara Sangha. All of them have publicly asked the Congress high command to make him the CM. </p><p>“I don't want any community angle. My community is Congress,” Shivakumar said, refusing to be confined as a Vokkaliga leader. “Of course, I belong to a community and they like me. I love all sections of society - backward classes, SC/STs and minorities. Even Vokkaligas are a backward class,” he said. </p>.'Word power is world power': D K Shivakumar's cryptic message asks 'everyone to walk the talk'.<p>Shivakumar said he wants to visit Delhi to meet MPs from the state ahead of the winter session of Parliament. “I have a lot of work (in Delhi). I need to meet MPs. They should take forward some of our projects,” he said. </p><p>On the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said the government is awaiting a decision by the Central Water Commission (CWC). “I want to convene an all-party meeting,” he said. Shivakumar also wants MPs to mount pressure on the union government over the maize issue. </p>.Power tussle | 'War of the Words' spills on to social media as Siddaramaiah takes veiled dig at deputy Shivakumar.<p>Earlier in the day, Nanjavadhoota Swami of the Spatikapuri Mutt met Shivakumar. Congress lawmakers KY Nanjegowda and Kothur Manjunath also met Shivakumar. </p>