Shivakumar not in hurry to become CM, says 'Delhi our temple, high command always provides guidance'

'I don't want any community angle. My community is Congress,' Shivakumar said, refusing to be confined as a Vokkaliga leader.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 11:49 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 11:49 IST
