<p>India's Eternal said on Wednesday that founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Deepinder%20Goyal">Deepinder Goyal</a> will step down as chief executive officer and managing director to take on the role of vice chairman, while Blinkit CEO Albinder Singh Dhindsa will become the company's new CEO.</p><p>The online delivery firm, which operates food delivery unit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Zomato">Zomato</a> and quick commerce firm Blinkit, reported a sequential rise in third-quarter profit on surging demand for quick-delivery services.</p><p>Profit rose two-fold to 1.02 billion rupees ($11.12 million) for the quarter ended December 31, up from 650 million rupees in the previous quarter. </p>