Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta resigns to 'take a new turn'

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta, who steered the food delivery giant’s landmark initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, resigned on Tuesday to start "a new chapter".

"I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey," he wrote in an email.

He was the head of supply at the food delivery startup. Gupta was promoted to the position of founder in March 2019.

"I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now," he said.

Thanking the team for an "amazing journey", Gupta said, "I couldn’t have asked for more – I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person."

Remembering Gupta’s journey at the foodtech startup, Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, said, “Thank you GG for everything you have helped Zomato achieve over the last few years. We have seen Zomato through great as well as terrible times together, and brought it here today."