Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing 'smoothly', says ISRO official

All eyes are on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission which will soft land on the Moon and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. The soft landing on Moon's surface is planned for late August.