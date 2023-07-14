Chandrayaan-3 Launch Updates: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing 'smoothly', says ISRO official

All eyes are on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission which will soft land on the Moon and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. The soft landing on Moon's surface is planned for late August. Track all updates of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launch, only with DH!
“Chandrayaan 3 being a very prestigious mission, Godrej has contributed to the hardware for the two engines, which are the second stage engines,” says Maneck Behramkamdin, Associate Vice President and Business Head at Godrej Aerospace. (PTI)
L&T supplies various components for Chandrayaan-3
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said the company has supplied various components for India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3.
In a regulatory filing, the company said components like "middle segment and nozzle bucket flange" were manufactured at its facility in Powai, while components like ground and flight umbilical plates were from the company's aerospace manufacturing facility at Coimbatore.
Chandrayaan-3 to herald India’s quantum leap in global arena: Union minister Jitendra Singh
Chandrayaan-3 is going to herald the country's quantum leap in the global arena, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said in Hyderabad on Thursday.After the success story of the covid vaccine produced in India, the country has become an important global player to reckon with, the minister who is in charge of the Department of Space said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 11th India Alliance Annual Conclave 2023. (PTI)
Chandrayaan-3 July 14 launch: What will it do
Once it descends on the moon next month, Chandrayaan-3 will seek to explore the lunar surface in great detail, examine the electrically-charged atoms in the lunar atmosphere and look for moon quakes to yield new insights into the origin and evolution of the Earth's only satellite.
Renowned sand artist creates a 22-feet long sand art of Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3: Helmed by men unlike Chandrayaan-2
While the common purpose of India’s last two moon missions is the soft landing of the lander on lunar soil and the rover doing some research, there are differences in the specifications, payload experiments and others.
Chandrayaan-3: Countdown for India’s third moon mission progressing smoothly
The countdown for the July 14 afternoon launch of India’s third mission to moon-Chandrayaan-3- is progressing smoothly and the weather forecast is good for the rocket to fly as scheduled, said a senior official of the Indian space agency.