25 peddlers, druggies arrested across Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police have started a special drive against those who consume marijuana and have arrested 25 people in separate incidents across the city.

Following complaints from the residents of Ramamurthy Nagar, Banasawadi, KG Halli and other areas, S D Sharanappa, DCP (East), initiated the drive. He said awareness programmes have also been initiated in schools and colleges in the east division.

The police seized 4 kg marijuana from Ramesh (38) and Ravi Kumar (25), natives of Andhra Pradesh, who were selling the substance in Ramamurthy Nagar.

Another accused, Mudasir, was arrested from Banaswadi with 1 kg marijuana in his possession.

It is said the accused used to target students and private firm employees.