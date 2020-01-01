32K rode metro after midnight

The extension of the metro timings to help New Year’s Eve revellers proved beneficial to more than 32,000 passengers, who rode the metro between 11.30 pm and 2 am.

The total ridership of Namma Metro for the day was 4,43,865. Of this, 32,393 rode in the extended hours, with the Purple Line (Byappanahalli-Mysore Road) accounting for 24,903 riders, said BMRCL officials.

Over two years since its inauguration, Namma Metro is yet to see the ridership crossing five lakh, the target it set for itself.