7 private labs in Bengaluru fined for delaying Covid-19 test reports

Seven private Covid-testing labs, caught off-guard after being penalised by the BBMP for failing to issue reports within 48 hours as mandated by the government, insist that they issued reports on time.

One lab has been slapped a 10% penalty each for delaying test reports of 246 samples, with the fines totting up to a staggering Rs 29,520.

The BBMP informed about the violations in a January 1 letter to the health commissioner, but the labs, which have not received any communication on the issue, say they will not be able to challenge the penalties without the dates of the samples available to them.

Dr Ajmeer Khaja, nodal officer of 3i Molecular Solutions that received the penalty of Rs 29,520, said he cannot recall delaying test reports of so many samples.

“We haven’t received any communication from the BBMP either,” he said. “If they reveal the dates on which these samples were taken, we can challenge the penalty."

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey told DH that the BBMP wrote the letter only to inform him and the state health department had no role in sending communications to the labs.

According to BBMP, Aarathi Scans Pvt Ltd delayed test reports of 75 samples and had incurred a fine of Rs 9,000, while Mediclu Diagnostics delayed reports of 50 samples and has accrued Rs 6,000 in fine.

Mediclu CEO Srinivas K said he is not aware of any communications regarding the delays from BBMP. "We usually give all test reports in a time-bound manner,” he said. “Unless we are given an inbound and outbound time, we cannot respond, aside from the fact that no communication has been provided to us.”

Xcyton Diagnostics’ Managing Director Dr Ravi Kumar also reiterated that there has not been any communication. His lab has been fined for delaying the test reports of 16 samples that resulted in a fine of Rs 1,920.

BBMP Special Commissioner for Health Rajendra Cholan did not respond to repeated calls and messages from DH. There was no response from BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijayendra B K, too.