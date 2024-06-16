Indian Political Updates | I.N.D.I.A. bloc's poll victory historic, Modi became PM only due to allies' support: Stalin
Hello readers! Delhi High Court on Saturday directed social media to forthwith remove recording of a court proceedings related to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. In Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that all MVA partners are vying for the CM's post and severe inter-party and intra-party differences have cropped up among the three opposition allies. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin made took a jibe at PM Modi and said that he became the PM only due to allies. Track the latest political updates here only with DH.
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 03:26 IST
Highlights
03:2616 Jun 2024
Amit Shah to review J&K security situation, preparations for Amarnath Yatra today
02:4716 Jun 2024
PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers on June 18
02:4716 Jun 2024
After below-par LS poll show in Karnataka, Congress’ very own give it reality check on guarantees
Amit Shah to review J&K security situation, preparations for Amarnath Yatra today
Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting at North Block, three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a similar meeting where he directed officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" after a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.
Out of power after 2 decades & lacking new-gen leaders, Naveen Patnaik's legacy may not be enough to revive BJD
Out of power after 24 years of continuous rule in Odisha, everything is quiet in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) front. The drubbing at the hands of their long-standing ally-turned-foe, BJP, is yet to sink in among its leaders though the party supremo Naveen Patnaik has gracefully accepted the verdict and thanked the people for showering their blessings on him for such a long time.
PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 crore to farmers on June 18
In a first public meeting after assuming office for a third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a farmers' rally and release the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme amounting to over Rs 20,000 crore to 9.26 crore farmers in Varanasi on June 18.
After below-par LS poll show in Karnataka, Congress’ very own give it reality check on guarantees
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Karnataka wanted to upend the notion that welfare schemes do not translate into votes. The five flagship ‘guarantee’ schemes had contributed significantly to the Congress’ big win in the Assembly polls last year.
I.N.D.I.A. bloc's LS poll victory historic, Modi became PM only due to allies' support: Stalin
The victory of the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance in the Lok Sabha poll was historic as the people deprived the BJP of a decisive mandate to form the government on its own, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Saturday.
Published 16 June 2024, 02:51 IST