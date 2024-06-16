Indian Political Updates | I.N.D.I.A. bloc's poll victory historic, Modi became PM only due to allies' support: Stalin

Hello readers! Delhi High Court on Saturday directed social media to forthwith remove recording of a court proceedings related to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case. In Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that all MVA partners are vying for the CM's post and severe inter-party and intra-party differences have cropped up among the three opposition allies. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin made took a jibe at PM Modi and said that he became the PM only due to allies. Track the latest political updates here only with DH.