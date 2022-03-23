8 yrs on, BBMP gets back 2.21 acres of land

8 yrs on, BBMP gets back 2.21 acres of land

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 23 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 07:49 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got custody of about 2.21 acres of land which was not in its possession for the last eight years.

The revenue department had allotted the kharab land — located in Srinivasapura village of Yelahanka — to the BBMP for setting up a waste processing plant.

In December last year, BJP leader N R Ramesh had complained to various authorities that a local budding politician who contested the council elections had taken over the said parcel of land (survey number 22) in 2014.

Following the complaint, a joint inspection was conducted by revenue and BBMP officials.

A survey was also done to verify the claims. After the survey, the revenue department has handed over the land back to the BBMP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BBMP
Bengaluru
land

What's Brewing

Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru

Waste collection set for a reboot in Bengaluru

Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

Russian air strikes turn Ukraine's Mariupol to 'ashes'

DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

DH Toon | Poll days are gone and fuel prices go up

Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault

Fortress Kyiv holds breath fearing Russian assault

Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Afghan girls return to school as Taliban end ban

Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel

Neeraj Chopra launches new YouTube channel

 