8 yrs on, BBMP gets back 2.21 acres of land

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got custody of about 2.21 acres of land which was not in its possession for the last eight years.

The revenue department had allotted the kharab land — located in Srinivasapura village of Yelahanka — to the BBMP for setting up a waste processing plant.

In December last year, BJP leader N R Ramesh had complained to various authorities that a local budding politician who contested the council elections had taken over the said parcel of land (survey number 22) in 2014.

Following the complaint, a joint inspection was conducted by revenue and BBMP officials.

A survey was also done to verify the claims. After the survey, the revenue department has handed over the land back to the BBMP.

