9-yr-old B’luru boy gets his math right, and how

Aarav Nallur was always a bright student at school and good with numbers, and his parents knew that. But they realised the true extent of his prodigious talent only on Tuesday when results for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations were declared.

Aarav cracked the Grade 10 mathematics paper even though he is just nine years old and a student of Grade 4. In fact, Aarav wrote the exam in May 2019 while studying in Grade 3.

A student at TRIO World Academy, Bengaluru, the child prodigy’s accomplished performance in the ‘A’ grade mathematics paper has come as a pleasant surprise for parents and teachers.

School authorities said Aarav's high Intelligence Quotient (IQ) made it possible for him to appear for the Grade 10 exam.

Sharing his happiness with DH, Aarav said his mom informed him about the result. “I am happy. She got cake for me,” he said.

Talking about her son’s performance, Divya Nallur said Aarav had always been a “bright student, especially in mathematics”.

“Considering his interest, I requested school authorities to check his IQ level in mathematics. Following the instructions, his mathematics teacher did a test and discovered his extraordinary skills. This is how we encouraged him to appear for the IGCSE exams,” she said.

She explained that Arav used to prepare for the exams by dedicating one hour every day to hone his maths skills. "Even his mathematics teacher from the school used to come home during Saturdays to help him prepare for the exams," she explained.

Speaking about his achievement, Naveen K M, Managing Director of Trio World School, said it was a "proud moment" for the school as a nine-year-old had "excelled in grade 10 examinations".