956 new Covid cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,053 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 6,454, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 3.88%. Bengaluru accounted for 956 fresh cases. No deaths were reported in the day.

A total of 27,086 tests were conducted. As many as 1,080 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,29,477.