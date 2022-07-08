956 new Covid cases in Bengaluru

956 new Covid cases in Bengaluru

As many as 1,080 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,29,477

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2022, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 04:31 ist

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,053 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 6,454, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 3.88%. Bengaluru accounted for 956 fresh cases. No deaths were reported in the day. 

A total of 27,086 tests were conducted. As many as 1,080 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,29,477.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

 