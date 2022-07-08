956 new Covid cases in Bengaluru

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,053 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 6,454, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 3.88%. Bengaluru accounted for 956 fresh cases. No deaths were reported in the day.
A total of 27,086 tests were conducted. As many as 1,080 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,29,477.
