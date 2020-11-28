986 students to get degrees at agriculture varsity convocation today

Around 986 students will receive their degrees at the 54th annual convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) on Saturday.

Eighteen boys will get 59 gold medals, while 41 girls will receive 84 gold medals during the convocation. Among the 986, 638 will receive their bachelor’s degrees, 280 their masters and 68 their doctoral degrees.

The varsity is holding the convocation offline, in which ISRO chairman K Sivan will deliver the convocation address.

Sharath Kothari, who completed BSc in Agriculture from the College of Agriculture, Hassan, has bagged 11 gold medals and two gold medal certificates, besides emerging as the university topper. Hailing from an agricultural family in Honnehakkalu, Jaddigadde, Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, Kothari is a first-generation graduate.

He did his schooling in Kannada and is currently pursuing MSc in Soil Science And Agriculture Chemistry in the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

“I want to establish my own farm and help farmers make profits in the farming business,” Kothari said. “During the lockdown, I have had an opportunity to introduce grafting techniques with flowering crops.”

Hamsa P, who did her BSc in Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation from the College of Agriculture, Bengaluru, has bagged seven gold medals and one gold medal certificate. She is currently pursuing MSc in Agricultural Extension.

“I would like to work in the agricultural banking sector so that I can be of help to farmers,” she said.