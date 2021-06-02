Aadhaar seeding must for EPF accounts

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has revised the PF rules, making Aadhaar seeding mandatory for all EPF accounts.

If any account is not seeded with Aadhaar, it will result in the discontinuation of the employers’ contribution in the EPF account, according to sources in the EPFO.

In a statement, the EPFO’s Bengaluru regional office said all establishments must ensure that Aadhaar has been seeded with the accounts of all their members for uninterrupted services.

Employees can link their Aadhaar with UAN and seed Aadhaar directly through the e-KYC facility from the portal and the UMANG app. For details, firms and employees can visit www.epfindia.gov.in.