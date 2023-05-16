Ambedkar statue set on fire in Hosakote village

Ambedkar statue set on fire in Hosakote village

Following the incident, several Dalit organisations and villagers staged a protest at the site of the fire

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 16 2023, 00:44 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 08:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unknown miscreants set fire to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Yenagunte village near Hosakote on Sunday night.

The statue turned black due to the smoke. Sulibele police have taken up a case and launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. Following the incident, several Dalit organisations and villagers staged a protest at the site of the fire. They demanded that the police arrest the perpetrators.

A senior officer said the fire was set under the statue around 11.30 pm. “We are verifying CCTV footage from the surrounding buildings to get clues,” said the officer. "The five-feet statue is not damaged, but is only blackened."

Police assured the protesters that necessary action would be initiated against the vandals.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BR Ambedkar
Statue
Fire
Hosakote

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 