Apollo’s new clinic to offer 'Inter-Vapor Therapy'

Apollo’s new clinic second in India to offer 'Inter-Vapor Therapy'

The clinic also provides bronchial thermoplasty for asthma patients

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 22:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Apollo Hospitals launched its 'Severe Airway Clinic', which offers new technologies to treat asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Following the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, the clinic has become second in India to offer 'Inter-Vapor Therapy' for COPD.

"In cases of COPD, inflated, non-functional alveoli in the lungs prevent its healthy parts from functioning fully. Through Inter-Vapor Therapy, the non-functional alveoli can be deflated so that healthy alveoli can expand. With this therapy, medication can be tapered down for the patient," said Dr Yatheesh Govindaiah, who heads Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar.

He added that the procedure can be done during a single-day hospitalisation or even as an outpatient procedure over time. "Depending on the patient's condition, the procedure can be done in two to three stages," he said.

The clinic also provides bronchial thermoplasty for asthma patients. In addition to a team of pulmonologists, the clinic will also have a multidisciplinary team to provide solutions on a case-by-case basis.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Healthcare
Bengaluru
Apollo Hospitals

What's Brewing

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

 