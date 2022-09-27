Apollo’s new clinic second in India to offer 'Inter-Vapor Therapy'

Apollo Hospitals launched its 'Severe Airway Clinic', which offers new technologies to treat asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Following the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, the clinic has become second in India to offer 'Inter-Vapor Therapy' for COPD.

"In cases of COPD, inflated, non-functional alveoli in the lungs prevent its healthy parts from functioning fully. Through Inter-Vapor Therapy, the non-functional alveoli can be deflated so that healthy alveoli can expand. With this therapy, medication can be tapered down for the patient," said Dr Yatheesh Govindaiah, who heads Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar.

He added that the procedure can be done during a single-day hospitalisation or even as an outpatient procedure over time. "Depending on the patient's condition, the procedure can be done in two to three stages," he said.

The clinic also provides bronchial thermoplasty for asthma patients. In addition to a team of pulmonologists, the clinic will also have a multidisciplinary team to provide solutions on a case-by-case basis.