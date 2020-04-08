Archbishop appeals to observe Good Friday at homes

The Archbishop of Bengaluru, Dr Peter Machado, has appealed to the Christian community to stay indoors and observe the Good Friday at homes.
In the backdrop of the ensuing Good Friday celebrations, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S D Sharanappa visited the Archbishop on Tuesday morning and requested not to open the churches on account of Good Friday due to lockdown against COVID-19.
Acknowledging the request, Archbishop said already the people have been requested to observe Good Friday at homes without coming to the churches.
Sources in the Bangalore Archdiocese told DH that elaborate arrangements have been made to telecast the live streaming of the services on Thursday, Friday and Easter Sunday.
