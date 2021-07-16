Assailants chop off leg, hand of RTI activist who exposed graft

An RTI activist was brutally attacked by unknown assailants in Magadi Road, Southwest Bengaluru, on Thursday. The attackers chopped off his right leg and right hand, and almost severed his left hand.

Venkatesh, in his 40s, was accosted by about five armed, motorcycle-borne assailants near his farmland in Tavarekere, Ramanagar district, around 11.30 am. The group attacked him savagely and fled only after his screams drew passersby to the crime scene, according to police.

Passersby found Venkatesh in a pool of blood, his right leg and right hand cut off. They called an ambulance and rushed him to hospital. Doctors have operated upon Venkatesh, and he is out of danger.

A police officer from Tavarekere police who are investigating the case said it looked like “a revenge attack”.

Venkatesh had filed many applications under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, seeking details of various public projects and exposing government corruption.

His complaints had led the scrapping of many government projects, the officer said, adding that they are also investigating other angles.

“We have opened a case of attempted murder, and have definite leads about some of the attackers. We’ll arrest them soon,” the officer added.