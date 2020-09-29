Bandh hits bus services, sharp dip in passengers

  • Sep 29 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 01:35 ist
Trips were cancelled due to the absence of passengers, rather than the bandh. DH PHOTO/B H Shivakumar

Despite transport authorities keeping normal services open, the bandh had an indirect impact since people stayed away.

KSRTC officials said most of the scheduled operations were run, but the ridership was low. Protestors stopped buses in a few places causing delay.

“No cancellation of buses due to the bandh,” said an official. “But lack of ridership forced many schedules to be cancelled.”

"Depot managers were instructed to run buses as per demand. Trips were cancelled due to the absence of passengers, rather than the bandh," an official said.

No damage to public property was reported during the bandh.

