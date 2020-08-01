BBMP appeals for cleaner Bakrid

Bakrid, the Muslim festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Saturday.

With the festival set to generate lots of garbage, civic officials requested the citizens to properly segregate the waste and hand it over to municipal workers.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad appealed to the people not to dispose of animal waste in drains or open grounds. He said the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf and the Minorities Welfare Department had already issued orders banning animal slaughter in open public places. Animal waste should be properly disposed of instead of being dumped anywhere, he added.