Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | August 31, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A man rows his boat past stranded floating jetties amid floods due to swollen Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

A man rows his boat past stranded floating jetties amid floods due to swollen Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

A Corgi dog and a West Highland Terrier take part in a costume parade at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia

A Corgi dog and a West Highland Terrier take part in a costume parade at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix

Credit: Reuters Photo

A person in traditional garb marches during the 55th National Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles, California, US.

A person in traditional garb marches during the 55th National Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles, California, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Remains of a damaged house at a flood ravaged area after heavy rainfall, at Chatha, in Jammu district

Remains of a damaged house at a flood ravaged area after heavy rainfall, at Chatha, in Jammu district

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 01:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us