News in Pics | August 31, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A man rows his boat past stranded floating jetties amid floods due to swollen Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
A Corgi dog and a West Highland Terrier take part in a costume parade at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia
A person in traditional garb marches during the 55th National Chicano Moratorium in Los Angeles, California, US.
Remains of a damaged house at a flood ravaged area after heavy rainfall, at Chatha, in Jammu district
Published 31 August 2025, 01:30 IST