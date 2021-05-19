BBMP chief seeks more oxygen, vaccines from PM

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday demanded more oxygen and vaccines for Bengaluru during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After the video conference along with deputy commissioners of 17 districts, Gupta told reporters, “We also shared information about triaging efforts and briefed him about the measures that we will take for containing the pandemic.”
Also Read | Covid: BBMP plans physical triage centres across zones
Modi asked all the DCs to focus on local containment zones, aggressive testing, and creating awareness, especially in rural areas, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a tweet.
“The PM asked all the district officials to be field commanders. He said there has to be a task force in each gram panchayat,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
Modi also spoke about the need for creating awareness among children about Covid-19, as the next wave is likely to impact children. This could be done through engaging communication like cartoons and articles for children.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell
Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other
What happens if you leave junk in space?
Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?
Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?