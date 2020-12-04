BBMP notice on tree cutting fails transparency test: Citizens

As the deadline ended for submitting objections to the proposed felling of trees to make way for metro works, activists said the information provided on the BBMP website did not reflect on the ground as there was no marking on trees.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a public notification on November 21 for removing 106 trees for two metro works, including 91 trees at Jyotipuram near K R Puram and 15 trees on RV Road-HSR Layout line. It had set a deadline of 10 days for the public to submit their response.

However, activists and concerned citizens questioned the procedure adopted by the officials as no measures were adopted to ensure the information provided in the proceedings of the Technical Empowered Committee (TEC) reflected on the ground.

“It is clear that they have already decided to cut the trees. They have arranged the process in such a way that there is no means for a citizen to verify the information provided by the public notice and TEC documents on the ground. Further, there is no clarity on what they will do after the 10-day notice period,” said Rajani Santosh, a resident of Jayanagar and demanded to know how the BBMP will address the concerns of the public.

Adesh Sagar H K B, a resident from Tavarekere, who conducted a survey of 16 trees from Eastend Junction to Silk Board junction, wrote to BBMP that some trees seemed to be marked for further widening the space though the metro construction on the stretch had already been completed.

An activist said the entire process of public notice was a "sham". “For a layman interested in saving trees, the procedure adopted by BBMP is confusing. There is no way to understand whether a tree is being cut for a metro project or to build an alternative road during the construction of a metro line,” she said.

Further, he said that "if a tree was in the way and had to be cut, this should have been part of the original plan and environment impact assessment of the metro project," he said.

Officials at BBMP said, “We have received about 25 objections and the Forest Department has received more than 20. Measures will be taken to address the concerns raised by the citizens.”

