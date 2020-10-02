BBMP project details to be available online

All details of BBMP projects must be uploaded online to make them accessible to the public, the civic body's chief has told his senior officials.

BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta and commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad held a meeting with senior officers on Thursday and instructed them to maintain transparency in all the projects.

Prasad said the public should get all project details from the BBMP, how much money has been spent, the work orders issued, the status of the project and the place of the projects from the website.

He instructed the chief engineers of all BBMP zones to upload the information on the number of projects where work orders have been issued, how many projects have started, and how many projects are underway under the state government budget, the 14th finance commission and the Nagarothana scheme.

Gupta said some problems were common to all the 198 wards: potholes on major roads, installation of street lights, black spots, etc, and asked the staff to redress them responsibly.

Prasad said nodal officers had been appointed in every ward and asked them to inspect the wards thrice a month. He also said they should hold meetings on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The ward committee meetings should be attended by Bescom, BWSSB and police officials, he said, adding that he would write to all the three departments seeking the participation of their workforce.