BBMP raids 3 flex-making units

A total of 12 plastic rolls were seized during the raid on CM Ram Arts and Murugan Arts, both located in Gandhinagar ward

DHNS,
  • Aug 02 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 05:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

In a first, the BBMP raided three flex-manufacturing units on Monday and lodged a police complaint against them. 

A total of 12 plastic rolls were seized during the raid on CM Ram Arts and Murugan Arts, both located in Gandhinagar ward. 

The civic body had promised to take strict action against those who manufacture or display illegal flexes. 

The raid was conducted under the direction of BBMP’s west zonal commissioner
Dr Deepak R, along with Surya Sen, who is in charge of BBMP’s Information and Technology division. 

While the city civic body has acted tough on the smaller units, it has taken no action against political leaders or people who display flex hoardings on footpaths and roads. 

Check out DH's latest videos

