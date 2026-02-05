<p>Moscow: Accusations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russian</a>-linked cyberattacks on Winter Olympic sites in Italy are slander and have been made without any evidence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted on Thursday as saying by the RIA state news agency.</p>.'No reason to believe India reconsidered its approach to energy cooperation with Russia,' says Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson .<p>Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Rome had thwarted a series of cyberattacks - which it said were of Russian origin - targeting its Foreign Ministry facilities and websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels.</p>