BBMP to document COVID-19 test results from diagnostic labs

To maintain a health database of Bengalureans, especially in the backdrop of COVID-19, the government directed the Palike to gather details of every health screening from diagnostic labs across the city. Details gathered by Asha workers within the BBMP limits will also be documented.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, the BBMP must maintain details of epidemic outbreaks and developments in the health field.

At a review meeting on the preparedness of the Palike’s health centres to deal with a crisis, Narayan said: “While we have directed all the 133 primary health centres to maintain a centralised database of medical records, doctors will also document patients’ records.”

He said the BBMP must obtain details of all tests and scans done at diagnostic centres and laboratories in the city.

Narayan directed medical officers to provide free medicines to BPL families and those above 60 at the BBMP health centres. “We will soon make all testing facilities at these centres free of cost.”

Jan Aushadhi centres will be opened in all the wards and at the 133 primary health centres.