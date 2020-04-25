Bengaluru: 16 families evacuated from Laggere after thunderstorm

The thunderstorm that pounded the city early on Friday morning uprooted trees in at least 12 places and damaged roads and buildings in several areas.

Areas that were hit badly by the downpour include Lakshmidevi Nagar in Laggere, where residents in 16 houses were shifted to prevent any casualty in the coming days.

Officials in the BBMP control room said heavy rainfall was reported from across the city, while trees toppled in Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka, Malleswaram, Cauvery Junction, Marenahalli, Vijayanagar, BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Tilak Nagar, JC Nagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Kodihalli, Shivajinagar and other areas.

Roads were flooded in several areas, including Koramangala, Madiwala, Yeshwantpur, Hebbal, BTM Layout 2nd Stage and some parts of Nandini

Layout.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) revealed that Koramangala, Bellandur, Kengeri, V Naganahalli, Manorayanapalya and Byatarayanapura received up to 64 mm rain.

KSNDMC director Srinivasa Reddy called it pre-monsoon rain and said it has no patterns. “So, we expect scattered rain to occur in south interior Karnataka and parts of the Malnad region,” he said.

Residents shifted

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and other officials visited the Lakshmidevi Nagar Slum Board quarters in Laggere’s Ward 69.

The commissioner tweeted: “Residents of 16 houses have been shifted to a community centre. The BBMP is assessing the damage.”

Road washed away

Engineers from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone said that their houses were not

affected. “The road has been partially washed away, which prompted us

to take preventive steps,” said an official “We are placing sandbags and digging trenches to allow the smooth flow of floodwaters. The residents will remain in the community centre until the area is

stabilised.”

There were power

outages of one to three hours in Byrasandra, Amrutahalli, RMV 2nd Stage, GM Palya, Rayasandra and

Munnekolala.