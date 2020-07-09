Bengaluru: As beds turn scarce, NGOs chip in with free oxygen cylinders

The wife of a 48-year-old Covid patient had procured four oxygen cylinders before her husband passed away after failing to get a hospital bed for three days.

She is among the 200 caregivers to benefit from Mercy Mission, a coalition of 25 NGOs, that has been supplying cyliners free of cost for desperate patients. A refundable deposit of Rs 5,000 is charged although it costs more than Rs 9,000.

Volunteer Tauseef Ahmed working with Mercy Mission says the CMA Mercy Oxygen Centre set up in a basement near Southend in Jayanagar 2nd Block, has been providing oxygen cylinders and concentrators for four days. When DH visited the place, distraught patients were seen lining up for cylinders after failing to get a hospital bed.

Arbaaz is being instructed on how to refill the humidifier as he bundles a cylinder for his father in the boot of his car.

Shabeer Sheikh (26), after visiting many private and government hospitals for a bed, finally got one at Jayadeva hospital's OPD. He flips through his 49-year-old father Sheikh Munawar's hospital records to show his OPD note. The government heart hospital's OPD opened after a long closure on Monday after its staff tested positive.

"We can't get an admission at Jayadeva. But we got an OPD consultation. Now, we have come here for an oxygen cylinder as he is breathless," Shabeer said.

The cylinders come in 2,000 litre and 4,000 litre capacities and last between three hours to one day depending on the use. A refill costs Rs 500. A clinician prescibes the oxygen speed to be administered. The volunteers are currently procuring medical oxygen cylinders from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat as they're finding it difficult to procure them in the city.

Where to get cylinders

CMA Mercy Oxygen Centre: 080-47191133

Naasih Public School: 080-25483641 (Behind HSIS Mosque, Fraser Town)

Oxyhelp: 994500113 (JC Nagar, initiative of Crisis Management Group)