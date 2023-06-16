'Abuse of senior citizens rose alarmingly during lockdown'  

The Elders Helpline 1090 and the National Helpline for Senior Citizens (Elderline) marked World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with a workshop at the police commissioner's office.

The workshop, held on Thursday in collaboration with the Bengaluru police, focused on the police's role in fighting elder abuse, especially in terms of cyber safety for seniors.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the issues plaguing the city’s elderly folks. He lauded the good work by the helplines to "propagate the positive side of the story".

“In my opinion, we can change it to 'Elders Safety Awareness Day' instead. Let us celebrate the elders' safety, health, and longevity, among other things," he said.

Dayananda assured the audience that the city police would work to ensure the safety of senior citizens, including collaboration with the traffic police to protect them from accidents and fatalities on the road.

Dr Radha Murthy, co-founder of Nightingales Medical Trust, drew attention to an alarming 251% increase in elder abuse during the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

In Bengaluru alone, there were 575 reported cases in 2022-23, compared to 193 and 229 cases in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively. Verbal abuse accounted for at least 35% of these cases, making it the most common form of abuse.

Around 200 participants, including senior citizens, students, and representatives of NGOs working towards the betterment of displaced and homeless seniors, took part in the workshop.

During the event, Yelahanka New Town police inspector Govindaraju highlighted the protective measures implemented by the city police force to safeguard the elderly. Santosh Ram, an inspector from the cybercrime wing, shared tips on protecting oneself from online cyber threats and exploitation.