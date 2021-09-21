Anekal rave party: 37 get bail

Police await medical report to determine drug consumption

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2021, 05:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 06:08 ist
Thirty-seven people, including three women, whom police detained on Sunday for attending a rave party have been released on bail.

Following a medical test by Anekal police, their blood and urine samples were collected to determine if they consumed drugs or only alcohol. Police await the test results.

The accused organised the rave party at a resort in Thammanayakanahalli village near Anekal on Saturday night. Police raided the place and detained 37 people, including two organisers. Police seized nine cars, 14 two-wheelers, a DJ set, lights and liquor bottles.

There is no provision to hold such parties and the accused have disregarded the prevailing pandemic prohibition. “It is a clear violation of government orders,” a police officer said.

Party attendees, aged between 21 and 23, found out about the event on social media and arrived in groups.

If they are found to have consumed drugs in the medical report, appropriate action will be taken, police said.

rave party
Anekal
bail

