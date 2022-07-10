Astrologer robbed by gang at his house

A 45-year-old astrologer, who consulted at home, was robbed by a gang of three at his home in Kengeri on Saturday. The miscreants made way with gold jewellery and cash.

The victim, Pramod, is staying near Kengeri Railway Station. Pramod told police that three persons gained entry into his house at 9 am. The miscreants were carrying lethal weapons. They threatened and assaulted him. They spent more than four hours at his home and robbed around 400 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Senior officials, during investigation, found some injuries on Pramod’s face and body.

A senior officer said they have got some information on the miscreants, they suspect they must be known to Pramod or the woman who was with him. But, Pramod in his statement to the police said the miscreants are strangers to him.

The police suspect that miscreants are known to the astrologer as they spent more than four hours at his home. Thieves usually leave after they get valuables. A case of robbery has been registered and investigations are on.