<p class="bodytext">A celebratory Christmas trip turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru family after a horrific road accident claimed two lives and left four others battling for survival at Thotagere Cross near Nelamangala on Thursday evening, officials said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The deceased are Harish (39), a software engineer from Dasarahalli, and his father, Veerabhadra (80). </p>.<p class="bodytext">Police said the family had travelled to their hometown of Gauribidanur on Thursday morning to visit their farm and spend time with relatives during the Christmas holidays. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The accident occurred around 7.30 pm while they were returning to Bengaluru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Harish was behind the wheel of the car, travelling via the Railway Gollahalli-Hesaraghatta route. Near a sharp turn at Thotagere Cross, he reportedly attempted to overtake a truck. In order to avoid a head-on collision with another truck coming in the opposite direction, he swerved to the right. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Due to poor visibility in the dark, the car veered off the road and crashed with immense force into a roadside tree.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The impact was so severe that both Harish and Veerabhadra sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Four other occupants of the car sustained injuries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Passersby and local police rushed the injured to a private hospital in Nelamangala, where they are currently undergoing treatment. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case. Further investigations are underway to determine if speeding or road conditions contributed to the crash. </p>