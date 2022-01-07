BBMP accused of violations in cleaning machines tenders

The BBMP has come under the scanner for violations in tenders called to procure pressure jet cleaners/washer machines to clean footpaths and roads in the Central Business District (CBD).

Sources said that tenders are floated without necessary fund allocation, while the fund proposed is three times more than the machine’s price.

Attempts were also made to award the deal to a contractor ineligible to participate in the tender, a source said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) called for a Rs 12.4-crore tender to maintain the CBD, fixing July 13, 2021, as the last day to submit the bid.

Following the July 22 technical evaluation, three bidders were picked as eligible. The financial bids were opened on September 22 and L Sathish Kumar emerged as the lowest bidder as he quoted Rs 9.29 crore.

The BBMP, which is buying the machines under the ‘Clean Bengaluru’ scheme of 2019, sent a proposal to the empowered committee’s approval for the bid that quoted 25% less than the estimated cost.

While only Rs 5 crore is available under the Clean Bengaluru scheme, the civic body said it would bear the remaining Rs 7.4 crore of the estimated amount by book adjustments during the yearly BBMP budget allocations.

But a senior official said inviting bids without readying the required funds is inconsistent with the rules.

“Even for spendings from the BBMP budget allocations, the permission of the BBMP council, the revenue and finance standing committees or the administrator’s endorsement is necessary,” the official pointed out.

But BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Solid Waste Management) Basavaraj Kabade said funds from the Clean Bengaluru scheme will be utilised to buy the machines.

“We will use the BBMP funds for their maintenance and upkeep, for which we have received the chief commissioner’s approval,” Kabade said.

