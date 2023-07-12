Bengaluru CEO, MD twin murders: 3 suspects arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects in connection with the Hebbal Kempapura twin murders – of Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, the MD and the CEO, respectively, of fibre net company Aironics Media Pvt Ltd.

The arrested are Shabarish (27) alias Joker Felix, Santosh (26) alias Santu, and Vinay Reddy (23). The police detained them from SKN Lodge in Kunigal, late last night.

Police sources said Shabarish and his accomplices fled the crime scene and reached Majestic in a car. At Majestic, they boarded a train to Kunigal. The police followed clues from CCTV footage and tracked other details and apprehended them.

Confirming the arrest, a senior officer investigating the case told DH "We have video evidence to prove that the three have committed the crime. We will now seek their custody and interrogate them for more details."

Read | Bengaluru murder: Phanindra had multiple stabs on body, Vinu Kumar's head was split into 2

According to the police, Phanindra had an argument with officials in a competing company, Gnet Broadband, recently and he used to get threatening calls regularly. Phanindra and Vinu Kumar had left their jobs at Gnet last year, to start their fibre net service, Air On.

Since the launch of Aironics, many customers had switched to Air On and most of the workforce in Gnet had joined Phanindra’s firm, police said. Shabarish and Santosh are employees at Gnet and Reddy is Shabarish’s friend.

Shabarish is a resident of Chikkanahalli. Santosh and Reddy live in Marenahalli and Rupena Agrahara, respectively. The owner of Gnet, another suspect linked with the murders, is on the run, police said.