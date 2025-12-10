Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Bride seeks divorce 3 days after marriage, says groom 'physically incapable'

The bride’s family claims a subsequent medical report confirmed that the groom 'cannot become a father', prompting them to demand the return of gifts and wedding expenses.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 04:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 04:21 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGorakhpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us