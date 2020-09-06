Bengaluru Congress corporator's son summoned by NCB in drug case

The son of a Congress corporator here has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug case, the agency sources said on Sunday. Yashas K has been asked to depose before it in Mumbai on Monday.

The NCB in its notice dated September 2 has stated that it has reasonable ground to question Yashas, son of S Keshavamurthy, a BBMP corporator in connection with the case. However, Keshavamurthy told reporters here that his son was innocent.

The NCB had arrested three people from the city for allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as "Sandalwood".

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested for allegedly supplying drugs at high-end parties, by the Central Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, a report from Belagavi said cannabis weighing 123 kg and valued at Rs two lakh were confiscated and five people arrested in this connection.

According to police, the cannabis was seized from different people at Athani, Savadatti, Chikodi and Kudachi on Saturday. Cases have been filed under the NDPS Act against the accused, the police said.