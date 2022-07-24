B'luru cops bust 'Pushpa'-inspired ganja smuggling ring

Bengaluru cops crack down on 'Pushpa'-inspired ganja smuggling

The drug was meant to be sold in Bengaluru through peddlers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 24 2022, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 08:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

Police in southeastern Bengaluru have busted a ganja smuggling racket said to have been inspired by a scene from the Telugu film Pushpa.

Police received information that ganja was being smuggled in from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru by a convertible pick-up. Acting on the tip, Begur police intercepted the vehicle but what they found left them dumbfounded.

About 175 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore — packed in sachets wrapped in brown cello tape — was stashed under the vehicle’s removable metal floor.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) C K Babu said they first arrested one person, and he later led them to six more people. The smuggling looked inspired by recent movies. The drug was meant to be sold in Bengaluru through peddlers, he added. The suspects are K R Aravind, Pavan Kumar, Amjad Itiyar, Prabhu, Nazim, Prasad and Patti Saichandra Prakash.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ganja
Bengaluru
Drugs
Narcotics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Bearing the burden' of GST

DH Toon | 'Bearing the burden' of GST

The art of chasing Zen

The art of chasing Zen

Malta marvels with its melding culture

Malta marvels with its melding culture

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 