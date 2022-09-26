Bengaluru couple arrested for forcing cabbie to drink, stealing his car

Yelahanka New Town police have arrested a couple who forced a cabbie to consume alcohol and sped away with his car and mobile phones.

At 10.30 pm on September 5, Yelahanka residents Manjunath alias Meke Manja, 27, and his 25-year-old wife Vedavathi alias Jyothi approached 38-year-old cabbie Shivashankar near Nagenahalli gate on Doddaballapura main road to hire his Toyota Etios.

Shivashankar, who has been driving the vehicle for the past four years, was waiting for confirmation on a booking from the taxi aggregator. The couple made him drive around Yelahanka, including Attur Layout and Ananthapur.

They gained Shivashankar’s confidence by speaking to him and then offered him alcohol. The cabbie drove the car in an inebriated condition and handed the steering wheel to Manjunath before passing out.

When Shivashankar woke up near Koluvarayanahalli at 5.45 am on September 6, Manjunath threatened him saying he was a rowdy-sheeter. The couple pushed Shivashankar out of the vehicle and drove on.

In his complaint to the police, Shivashankar, a resident of Sonnappanahalli Bettahalasur, said he was robbed by Manjunath and his wife. Police confirmed that Manjunath is a rowdy-sheeter wanted in 16 cases, including murder. He also had some pending warrants against him for skipping court hearings.