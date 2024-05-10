Home
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 | Richest and poorest candidates in fray

This report is an in-depth analysis which showcases a contesting candidates' financial and criminal background.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 05:20 IST
As Andhra Pradesh gears up for its assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 13, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) along with Andhra Pradesh Election Watch has come out with a detailed report.

2368 candidates were analysed out of which 604 are 'crorepatis'

Party Wise crorepati candidates

These candidates have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

165 out of 175 candidates analysed from YSRCP,

134 out of 143 candidates analysed from TDP,

18 out of 21 candidates analysed from JANASENA PARTY,

8 out of 10 candidates analysed from BJP,

79 out of 158 candidates analysed from INC

1 out of 8 candidates analysed from CPI 

1 out of 8 candidates analysed from CPI(M) 

Let's take a look at top 5 our 'crorepati' candidates.

Chandrababu Naidu Nara

TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Credit: PTI Photo

The TDP supremo is contesting from Kuppam seat in Chittoor district. Chandrababu Naidu Nara has assets worth over Rs 931 crore.

Narayana Ponguru

Narayana Ponguru

Contesting on TDP ticket from Nellore City constituency. This candidate has assets worth over Rs 824 Crore.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Andhra Pradesh's chief minister grabs the third spot in this list. Contesting from Pulivendla constituency in Kadapa. YSRCP's renowned cadiate has assets worth over Rs 757 crore.

Prashanthi Reddy Vemireddy

Prashanthi Reddy Vemireddy

Credit: X/@Prashanthi_VPR

Contesting on a TDP ticket from Kovur in Nellore district. This candidate has assets worth over Rs 716 crore.

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh.

Credit: Twitter/@naralokesh

TDP's Nara Lokesh is contesting from Mangalagiri in Guntur district. He has assets worth over Rs 542 Crore.

Now, let's take a look at the candidate with lowest assets.

Vaddadi Udayakumar

Vaddadi Udayakumar

Independent candidate Vaddadi Udayakumar is fighting from Pendurthi Constituency. He owns assets worth Rs 1000.

Nandikolla Raju

Nandikolla Raju

Hailing from Navataram Party, Nandikolla Raju is fighting from Mandapeta constituency from East Godavari district. He owns assets worth Rs 1000.

Datti Veeraswami

Independent candidate Datti Veeraswami is fighting from Palasa constituency. He owns assets worth Rs 2000.

Bypalli Parameswararao

Bypalli Parameswararao

Jai Bharat National Party's Bypalli Parameswararao is contesting from Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district. He owns assets worth Rs 2000.

Koramati Maharshi

Telugu Nava Garjana Party's Koramati Maharshi is contesting from Kakinada Rural in East Godavari district. He owns assets worth Rs 2000.

Published 10 May 2024, 05:20 IST
