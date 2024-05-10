Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 | Richest and poorest candidates in fray

As Andhra Pradesh gears up for its assembly elections which are scheduled to take place on May 13, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) along with Andhra Pradesh Election Watch has come out with a detailed report.
This report is an in-depth analysis which showcases a contesting candidates' financial and criminal background.
2368 candidates were analysed out of which 604 are 'crorepatis'
Party Wise crorepati candidates
These candidates have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.
165 out of 175 candidates analysed from YSRCP,
134 out of 143 candidates analysed from TDP,
18 out of 21 candidates analysed from JANASENA PARTY,
8 out of 10 candidates analysed from BJP,
79 out of 158 candidates analysed from INC,
1 out of 8 candidates analysed from CPI
1 out of 8 candidates analysed from CPI(M)
Let's take a look at top 5 our 'crorepati' candidates.
TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: PTI Photo
The TDP supremo is contesting from Kuppam seat in Chittoor district. Chandrababu Naidu Nara has assets worth over Rs 931 crore.
Narayana Ponguru
Contesting on TDP ticket from Nellore City constituency. This candidate has assets worth over Rs 824 Crore.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Andhra Pradesh's chief minister grabs the third spot in this list. Contesting from Pulivendla constituency in Kadapa. YSRCP's renowned cadiate has assets worth over Rs 757 crore.
Prashanthi Reddy Vemireddy
Credit: X/@Prashanthi_VPR
Contesting on a TDP ticket from Kovur in Nellore district. This candidate has assets worth over Rs 716 crore.
Nara Lokesh.
Credit: Twitter/@naralokesh
TDP's Nara Lokesh is contesting from Mangalagiri in Guntur district. He has assets worth over Rs 542 Crore.
Now, let's take a look at the candidate with lowest assets.
Vaddadi Udayakumar
Independent candidate Vaddadi Udayakumar is fighting from Pendurthi Constituency. He owns assets worth Rs 1000.
Nandikolla Raju
Hailing from Navataram Party, Nandikolla Raju is fighting from Mandapeta constituency from East Godavari district. He owns assets worth Rs 1000.
Independent candidate Datti Veeraswami is fighting from Palasa constituency. He owns assets worth Rs 2000.
Bypalli Parameswararao
Jai Bharat National Party's Bypalli Parameswararao is contesting from Tekkali constituency in Srikakulam district. He owns assets worth Rs 2000.
Telugu Nava Garjana Party's Koramati Maharshi is contesting from Kakinada Rural in East Godavari district. He owns assets worth Rs 2000.