Bengaluru Crime Branch busts racket selling fake degree certificates, one held

B'luru Crime Branch busts racket selling fake degrees

As many as 6,800 fake certificates of 15 universities, 22 laptops, computers and 13 mobile phones were seized from the man, the CCB statement said

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 22:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested for selling fake university degree certificates for the past many years, the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru said.

As many as 6,800 fake certificates of 15 universities, 22 laptops, computers and 13 mobile phones were seized from the man, the CCB said in a statement here on Friday. The CCB said it carried out simultaneous raids at New Quest Technologies, System Quest, Aruhi Institute, Vishwajyoti College and Benaka Correspondence College as part of its investigation in the case.

Interrogation with the arrested person revealed that he ran a systematic network where he used to issue fake degree certificates of various universities, the CCB said adding that its investigation into such activities will continue. Police said they seized graduation and post-graduation degree certificates of Bangalore University, Annamalai University, Sikkim University, Venkateshwara University in Arunachal Pradesh and Mangalore University.

Central Crime Branch
Bengaluru
Crime
Karnataka

