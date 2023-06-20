Bengaluru man ends life over wife's friendship with colleague

A 42-year-old man, allegedly upset over his wife's friendship with one of her colleagues, killed himself at his home in Subramanyanagar on June 16.

The deceased, Andrew (name changed), held the position of assistant vice-president at a private bank.

Andrew's wife, a mother of two, works as an administration staff member at a private hospital in Rajajinagar. Previously, the family resided in Vidyaranyapura. They rented a house in Subramanyanagar from one of her doctor colleagues, as it was closer to the hospital.

Over time, the doctor developed a close relationship with the woman and would regularly provide transportation, picking her up from home and dropping her off at work. The doctor also became involved in Andrew's family matters, which disturbed him greatly. Andrew shared his concerns with his sister and reportedly experienced severe mental stress.

According to a complaint filed by his elder sister with the Subramanyanagar police, Andrew's wife called her on Friday at 8.30 am to inform her that he had hanged himself in his room.

Andrew's sister told DH that he left a two-line suicide note, in which he blamed the doctor for his decision to end his life. As a result, she filed a complaint against the doctor.

A case of abetment to suicide, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered.