Bengaluru man posts video claiming auto driver knocked him down  

A man has claimed that a drunk auto-rickshaw driver crashed into him in HSR Layout, prompting the police to examine the case.

The man, Azhar Khan, posted a CCTV snippet on Twitter with the claim that a drunk auto-rickshaw driver hit him with his vehicle before speeding away around 3.15 am on Wednesday.

The video shows a man conversing with an auto-rickshaw driver. About forty seconds into the video, the man walks a short distance ahead of the auto-rickshaw when the driver abruptly turns the vehicle toward him, causing him to fall.

The video caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police, who directed the HSR Layout traffic police to look into the case.

The HSR Layout traffic police told DH that the victim did not respond to their calls. "We are trying to contact him so he can get to the station to file an official complaint, but he is not reachable. We cannot take any action against the auto-rickshaw driver till a complaint is filed," he said.

It remains unclear whether the alleged victim hailed the auto-rickshaw through a ride aggregator application or was attempting to find an alternative means of transportation, such as a bike ride, to avoid using the auto-rickshaw.

The video does not show contact between the auto-rickshaw or the alleged victim. The victim’s work and other details remain unverified and so is his claim.