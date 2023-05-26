Man posts video claiming auto driver knocked him down  

Bengaluru man posts video claiming auto driver knocked him down  

The video caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police, who directed the HSR Layout traffic police to look into the case

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 02:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A man has claimed that a drunk auto-rickshaw driver crashed into him in HSR Layout, prompting the police to examine the case.

The man, Azhar Khan, posted a CCTV snippet on Twitter with the claim that a drunk auto-rickshaw driver hit him with his vehicle before speeding away around 3.15 am on Wednesday.

The video shows a man conversing with an auto-rickshaw driver. About forty seconds into the video, the man walks a short distance ahead of the auto-rickshaw when the driver abruptly turns the vehicle toward him, causing him to fall.

The video caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police, who directed the HSR Layout traffic police to look into the case.

The HSR Layout traffic police told DH that the victim did not respond to their calls. "We are trying to contact him so he can get to the station to file an official complaint, but he is not reachable. We cannot take any action against the auto-rickshaw driver till a complaint is filed," he said.

It remains unclear whether the alleged victim hailed the auto-rickshaw through a ride aggregator application or was attempting to find an alternative means of transportation, such as a bike ride, to avoid using the auto-rickshaw.

The video does not show contact between the auto-rickshaw or the alleged victim. The victim’s work and other details remain unverified and so is his claim.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Auto rickshaw
HSR Layout

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

 