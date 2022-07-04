Bengaluru Police hunt for biker harassing woman cyclists

The Karnataka Police have launched a manhunt for a biker who has been misbehaving with women cyclists in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to police, a speeding biker, suspected to be a food delivery boy was harassing women, but managed to disappear from the spot every time.

Separate complaints have been filed in the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru city, the latest being on Sunday when a woman cyclist was hit from behind.

She also told police that on May 25, a bike rider who came from behind touched her inappropriately near Mekhri Circle. The incident on Sunday happened at a place on the New BEL Road, which is located 500 meters away from the jurisdictional police station.

The accused biker targeted another woman cyclist near the Cauvery Junction Underpass in the limits of Sadashivanagar police station. The victim had also lodged a separate police complaint stating that she had also gone through a similar experience.

On both occasions, the women cyclists have not been able to identify the bikers or note down the registration number of the bike. Both noticed that the biker carried a bag on the rear side of the vehicle.

The police suspected that the same person was indulging in the bad acts. The police have launched a hunt for the accused biker and were gathering evidence through CCTV footage.