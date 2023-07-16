Bengaluru student abducted, set ablaze over relationship with cousin

A college student is battling for his life after being abducted and set afire allegedly by his paternal uncle.

He suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Shashank, 18, was doused in petrol and set on fire by seven of his relatives in the Ramanagar district on Saturday, according to police.

Shashank was said to be in a relationship with his first cousin, infuriating her father, Manu. He vowed to deter Shashank at any cost.

Shashank, a first-year engineering student, went to college at 8:45 am on Saturday but discovered classes had been cancelled. So he walked out of campus to go home.

Around 9.30 am, a Toyota Innova pulled over next to him, and Manu forced him into the car. The group gagged and blindfolded him. He was then taken to a vacant plot near the Kaniminike toll plaza of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and beaten up.

A few minutes later, the group doused him in petrol and set him on fire. The group drove off as Shashank writhed in pain. He somehow managed to contact his friends, who arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital by ambulance.

Based on Shashank's complaint, Kumbalgudu police filed an FIR under IPC sections 143, 149, 363, 307 and 323.

