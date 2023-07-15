Accused in Bengaluru abduction drama caught within 12 hours

Following a Twitter post, police from the South East Division in Bengaluru on Saturday secured two persons abducted by a gang of four. Investigations revealed the abductors and their targets were friends, with the latter owing the former large sums of money.

The accused have been identified as Janardhan, Madhusudhan, Yogeshwar and Anand Babu. The victims are Nandan and Karthik.

Late on Friday night, a video shared on Twitter, showing four persons grabbing a boy and forcing him into a car near a pub in HSR layout, caught the attention of the jurisdictional police. A Twitter user named Vijay Dennis filmed the scene from his car and tagged the police department, urging them to act immediately.

Two senior officers, who were on foot patrolling at the time when the post was shared, immediately swung into action and attended to the case. Their timely action helped crack the case in less than 12 hours.

A senior officer revealed that two persons were abducted (video showed one person) and taken to the outskirts of Bengaluru. The abducted victims were Nandan and Karthik - both from Andhra Pradesh. They were all friends and the only motive behind the abduction was to somehow get back the money they lent to Nandan and Karthik.

The officer mentioned no harm was done to the victims. After abducting them, the accused abandoned the vehicle mid-way and took them to the outskirts of Bengaluru by other means. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

An investigating officer told DH, “An FIR was filed under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and two teams were formed, including two inspectors and an ACP to trace the miscreants. We traced the location and secured them,” he said.